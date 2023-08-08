Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Roughly half of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail reopens after flood damage

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld,
Julia TanierCorey Dockser
Published August 8, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT
A wooden bridge over a river is snapped at an angle, and the gap is filled with trees and other debris
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is damaged at a bridge over the Lamoille River in Hardwick, photographed July 14.

Roughly half of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail has been reopened for public use, the Vermont Agency of Transportation said.

But Gov. Phil Scott said it could take until next year to fully restore the 93-mile recreation path that runs from St. Johnsbury to Swanton.

Scott said damage to the trail caused by recent flooding has dealt a setback to a major economic development initiative.

"It’s difficult for the communities that were really counting on this to tie them together for their economic development," Scott said.

The state spent more than $30 million to build the trail, and many local businesses had been counting on revenue from cyclists and hikers.

The reopened sections total 49.8 miles — the 30.3-mile section from Swanton to Cambridge Junction, and the 19.5 miles from St. Johnsbury to Walden.

The 43.2 miles of the rail trail between Cambridge and Walden remain closed until further notice.

Heavier types of damage include bridge washouts, complete culvert washouts, and severe slope failures that are blocking the trail or have washed out the trail altogether.

Tags
The Vermont Economy 2023 Flooding in Vermont
