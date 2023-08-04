Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Vermont's final Red Cross disaster shelter closes

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
A view of Barre City on July 12, 2023 after flooding. The Stevens Branch is visible on the right side of the image.
Courtesy
/
Vermont Agency of Transportation
A view of Barre City on July 12, 2023 after flooding. The Stevens Branch is visible on the right side of the image.

The last remaining Red Cross shelter in Vermont for flood survivors is closing today. Jennifer Costa, with the Red Cross, said only one person remained at the shelter in Barre City last night.

And she said caseworkers have ensured that all the displaced Vermonters who needed shelter after last month's flooding have found alternative housing.

“Our shelter resident transition team has worked with all of the residents who have been there over the last couple of weeks to identify a plan moving forward," Costa said, "and since those needs are met we are confident we can wrap up there today,"

The Red Cross operated shelters in Barre, Johnson, Rutland and White River following the historic floods. Costa says nearly 200 people used the shelters during the more than two weeks they were open.

