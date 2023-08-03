Vt. cannabis retailers launch fundraiser for flood impacts on the industry

Members of Vermont's cannabis industry are coming together to raise money for business owners affected by the July flooding.

Small business owners in Vermont's cannabis industry can qualify for grants from the state. But since cannabis remains illegal on the federal level, they cannot get grants or loans from the federal government.

To fill the gap, the Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont has launched a fundraising effort called A Higher Calling. People who donate can get a special pre-rolled joint made of donated flower.

Todd Bailey is the association's president. He estimates the July flooding affected more than three dozen cannabis businesses in the state, with losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

"We've heard as high as 20,000 square feet of canopy. For the cultivators that has been lost. That's significant," Bailey said.

Bailey said the newness of Vermont's retail cannabis industry means many of the affected businesses don't have a cushion to fall back on.

"We have not even concluded year one of the legal market. So not only were they impacted by this flooding, they're impacted by the fact they're a small business that's still in startup phase," Bailey said.

Bailey said they're also hosting a two-day fundraising music festival in mid-September in Cabot.

"The Higher Calling fund is going to support everyone in the cannabis community that was impacted by the flooding. Anyone operating a cannabis business can apply for funds and assuming we're able to raise enough funds to support everyone, we will support everyone," Bailey said.

