Local News

Vt. cannabis retailers launch fundraiser for flood impacts on the industry

Vermont Public | By Mikaela Lefrak
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
A customer buys cannabis at a legal dispensary. Regulations for Vermont's legal retail cannabis marketplace have been delayed by the pandemic, but the rulemaking body hopes to keep the process on track for retail cannabis businesses to open by October 2022.
A customer buys cannabis at a legal dispensary. Regulations for Vermont's legal retail cannabis marketplace have been delayed by the pandemic, but the rulemaking body hopes to keep the process on track for retail cannabis businesses to open by October 2022.

Members of Vermont's cannabis industry are coming together to raise money for business owners affected by the July flooding.

Small business owners in Vermont's cannabis industry can qualify for grants from the state. But since cannabis remains illegal on the federal level, they cannot get grants or loans from the federal government.

To fill the gap, the Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont has launched a fundraising effort called A Higher Calling. People who donate can get a special pre-rolled joint made of donated flower.

Todd Bailey is the association's president. He estimates the July flooding affected more than three dozen cannabis businesses in the state, with losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

"We've heard as high as 20,000 square feet of canopy. For the cultivators that has been lost. That's significant," Bailey said.

Bailey said the newness of Vermont's retail cannabis industry means many of the affected businesses don't have a cushion to fall back on.

"We have not even concluded year one of the legal market. So not only were they impacted by this flooding, they're impacted by the fact they're a small business that's still in startup phase," Bailey said.

Bailey said they're also hosting a two-day fundraising music festival in mid-September in Cabot.

"The Higher Calling fund is going to support everyone in the cannabis community that was impacted by the flooding. Anyone operating a cannabis business can apply for funds and assuming we're able to raise enough funds to support everyone, we will support everyone," Bailey said.

Tags
Local News Local News2023 Flooding in Vermont
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
