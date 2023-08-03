Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Vermonters' private well water tests show flood contamination

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published August 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT
The Vermont Department of Health is urging Vermonters with private wells that may have been touched by flooding to test their water — and return the kit to the state.

Vermonters with private drinking wells that might have been contaminated by last month's flooding should have their water supplies tested as soon as possible, according to Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore.

Moore says the state has sent out more than 3,000 water test kits — but has received few back.

Moore says a lot of the kits that have been returned are showing strong signs of contamination.

"Of those roughly 300 test kits that have come back, close to half have tested positive for types of bacteria that can cause stomach upset and gastrointestinal illness," Moore says.

Moore says free test kits are available from the Vermont Health Department or local flood resource centers.

