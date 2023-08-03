Vermonters' private well water tests show flood contamination

Vermonters with private drinking wells that might have been contaminated by last month's flooding should have their water supplies tested as soon as possible, according to Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore.

Moore says the state has sent out more than 3,000 water test kits — but has received few back.

Moore says a lot of the kits that have been returned are showing strong signs of contamination.

"Of those roughly 300 test kits that have come back, close to half have tested positive for types of bacteria that can cause stomach upset and gastrointestinal illness," Moore says.

Moore says free test kits are available from the Vermont Health Department or local flood resource centers.

