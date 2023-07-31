Montpelier sets rainfall record for July

Vermont's capital city broke a new record this month for rainfall, the National Weather Service reports.

Montpelier saw more than a foot of rain during the month of July. That's a lot more than the prior record of 8 inches in 2008. The data goes back to the middle of the last century.

Vermont sees on average 6 more inches of precipitation every year than it did in the 1960s.

Scientists say the state is getting wetter and seeing more extreme rainfall due to human-caused climate change.

[Rainfall record] As of 2 PM, Montpelier, VT has received 0.07 inches of 🌧️, which means that it has now surpassed a foot of rain for the record wettest month in its climate station history #vtwx #climate pic.twitter.com/mAPTQ2bOg9 — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 31, 2023

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

