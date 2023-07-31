Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


Local News

Montpelier sets rainfall record for July

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published July 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
The golden dome of the Vermont capitol rises over a flooded street
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
The golden dome of the Vermont Statehouse rises over a flooded street in downtown Montpelier on July 11.

Vermont's capital city broke a new record this month for rainfall, the National Weather Service reports.

Montpelier saw more than a foot of rain during the month of July. That's a lot more than the prior record of 8 inches in 2008. The data goes back to the middle of the last century.

Vermont sees on average 6 more inches of precipitation every year than it did in the 1960s.

Scientists say the state is getting wetter and seeing more extreme rainfall due to human-caused climate change.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local News2023 Flooding in VermontClimate & Environment
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
See stories by Abagael Giles
Related Content