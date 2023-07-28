Mitch Wertlieb's most memorable moments: a retrospective

For the last twenty years, Morning Edition host Mitch Wertlieb has been your trusted companion, bringing you interviews from newsmakers across the state and beyond. Here are some of Mitch’s most memorable moments.

Mitch sat down with Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki to share some of his favorite interviews throughout the years.

Ric Cengeri / VPR

Bill Lee, The 'Spaceman', Running For Vermont Governor On Liberty Union Ticket

"One of my favorite Red Sox players of all time — known as 'The Spaceman.' He ran for Governor of Vermont back in 2016. The interview was as wild as you'd expect."

Rosie Newton / Courtesy 10-year-old Rosie Newton of St. Albans

10-Year-Old To Sing At Fenway Park

"She was absolutely delightful. She was preparing to sing at Fenway Park after winning a contest."

Bayla Metzger / VPR /

Author Emily Bernard Explores Race And Personal History In 'Black Is The Body'

"I read her essay about teaching the N-word, it appeared in the Best American Essays. I had to talk to her about it."

Elodie Reed / VPR

'Higher Etiquette': Lizzie Post Talks Pot Politeness

"We were talking about her book 'Higher Etiquette,' and talking about pot politeness, if you will."

Charlie Neibergall / AP Barack Obama campaigns in Iowa in October 2007. Iowa was an important launching pad for Obama that helped him win the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Sen. Barack Obama on Vermont’s primary

"He was Sen. Barack Obama when I interviewed him in 2008 — on a phone interview. He was on the campaign trail in Vermont at the time."

Angela Evancie / VPR

Salman Rushdie On Fiction, Religion And Freedom Of Expression

"One of the most thrilling moments of my career was getting to interview an author whose work I had always loved. And I couldn't believe he was going to be here in the studio with us."

Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Burlington's Homeless: 'The Community Is Not Showing Up To Help'

"One of the things that sticks out to me was going down into downtown Burlington with producer Melody Bodette in 2017 to talk with some of the unhoused people there. They were really honest and open about their very, very difficult living conditions."

Graham Frock / Courtesy A house devastated by Tropical Storm Irene

A Month After Irene, Rochester Family Copes With Loss Of House

"Probably the most memorable thing was going to Rochester with, again, producer Melody Bodette. This was in 2011, right after Tropical Storm Irene. This wonderful couple named Jon Graham and Beth Frock agreed to let us into their lives because they had lost their home — it was literally swept away in the flooding then. Their story just moved me in so many ways."

Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

After Being Rescued In Alabama, A Puppy's Journey To His New Home In Vermont