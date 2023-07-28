Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Mitch Wertlieb's most memorable moments: a retrospective

Vermont Public | By Mitch Wertlieb,
Jenn JareckiNathaniel Wilson
Published July 28, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT
Mitch Wertlieb behind the mic
Karen Anderson
/
Vermont Public
Vermont Public's Mitch Wertlieb behind the mic on his last day as host of Morning Edition

For the last twenty years, Morning Edition host Mitch Wertlieb has been your trusted companion, bringing you interviews from newsmakers across the state and beyond. Here are some of Mitch’s most memorable moments.

Mitch sat down with Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki to share some of his favorite interviews throughout the years.

Ric Cengeri
/
VPR

Bill Lee, The 'Spaceman', Running For Vermont Governor On Liberty Union Ticket

"One of my favorite Red Sox players of all time — known as 'The Spaceman.' He ran for Governor of Vermont back in 2016. The interview was as wild as you'd expect."

10-year-old Rosie Newton of St. Albans
Rosie Newton
/
Courtesy
10-year-old Rosie Newton of St. Albans

10-Year-Old To Sing At Fenway Park

"She was absolutely delightful. She was preparing to sing at Fenway Park after winning a contest."

Author Emily Bernard with her book.
Bayla Metzger / VPR
/

Author Emily Bernard Explores Race And Personal History In 'Black Is The Body'

"I read her essay about teaching the N-word, it appeared in the Best American Essays. I had to talk to her about it."

A green book with the title "Higher Etiquette."
Elodie Reed
/
VPR

'Higher Etiquette': Lizzie Post Talks Pot Politeness

"We were talking about her book 'Higher Etiquette,' and talking about pot politeness, if you will."

Barack Obama campaigns in Iowa in October 2007. Iowa was an important launching pad for Obama that helped him win the Democratic nomination in 2008.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Barack Obama campaigns in Iowa in October 2007. Iowa was an important launching pad for Obama that helped him win the Democratic nomination in 2008.

Sen. Barack Obama on Vermont’s primary

"He was Sen. Barack Obama when I interviewed him in 2008 — on a phone interview. He was on the campaign trail in Vermont at the time."

Angela Evancie
/
VPR

Salman Rushdie On Fiction, Religion And Freedom Of Expression

"One of the most thrilling moments of my career was getting to interview an author whose work I had always loved. And I couldn't believe he was going to be here in the studio with us."

An encampment in Burlington in 2017.
Liam Elder-Connors
/
VPR File

Burlington's Homeless: 'The Community Is Not Showing Up To Help'

"One of the things that sticks out to me was going down into downtown Burlington with producer Melody Bodette in 2017 to talk with some of the unhoused people there. They were really honest and open about their very, very difficult living conditions."

A house devastated by Tropical Storm Irene
Graham Frock
/
Courtesy
A house devastated by Tropical Storm Irene

A Month After Irene, Rochester Family Copes With Loss Of House

"Probably the most memorable thing was going to Rochester with, again, producer Melody Bodette. This was in 2011, right after Tropical Storm Irene. This wonderful couple named Jon Graham and Beth Frock agreed to let us into their lives because they had lost their home — it was literally swept away in the flooding then. Their story just moved me in so many ways."

Fezzik the puppy on the day he met his new family in Vermont. He began his life in Alabama before making his way to a foster family in Pennsylvania and then finally to his permanent Vermont home.
Emily Alfin Johnson
/
VPR

After Being Rescued In Alabama, A Puppy's Journey To His New Home In Vermont

"We actually got the hear the moment when Fezzik came into our lives. And it's just a treasured memory and one of my favorite stories ever."

A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
