All Brains Belong VT says flooding may increase social isolation

When Vermont flooded this month after historic rains, some people had to seek shelter elsewhere, disrupting schedules.

That break-up in normal routines and communities can be especially challenging for Vermonters who are neuro-divergent.

Dr. Melissa Houser is executive director at All Brains Belong VT, a Montpelier-based nonprofit that supports neuro-divergent Vermonters.

Houser says they have higher rates of social isolation, which is bad for personal health.

"I think now in the wake of the flood now more than ever, we all need community. We're wired for connection. And yet, you know, many Vermonters of all ages suffer from social isolation and exclusion. And so even before the flood, we have neurodivergent kids having... bullying," Houser said.

Houser said one way All Brains Belong Vermont works to create community for younger Vermonters is through programs like Kid Connections.

That's a friend-matching program open to all kids aged four to 17, that you can access on All Brains Belong VT's website.

