Vermont State Police search for missing Appalachian Trail hiker

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published July 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT
A man stands next to an Appalachian Trail wooden sign
Courtesy
/
Vermont State Police
Robert Kerker is pictured entering Vermont on the Appalachian Trail.

Vermont State Police are looking for a missing 67-year-old man who was last seen July 9 at the Inn at Long Trail in Killington.

Robert Kerker was hiking north along the Appalachian Trail. His family said he had been checking in, but they reported him overdue on July 24.

Kerker is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has short white hair and a beard and goes by the trail name of Steady Eddie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

