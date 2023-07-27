New Vermont Army National Guard brigadier general is first woman promoted to the role

There's been an historic promotion at the Vermont Army National Guard.

Col. Tracey Poirier has become the first woman to be named as a brigadier general.

Poirier graduated from Norwich University in 1996 and served on active duty with the U.S. Marines for eight years.

She joined the Vermont Army Guard in 2006.

She says she hopes her promotion will encourage more women to become members of the Guard.

"While we are clearly underrepresented, I don't think that we're underestimated," Poirier said. "I have always felt respected in the job that I do. And I think that more and more, all of my peers, all the people around me and my superiors say, 'She can get the job done. And the fact that she's a she doesn't matter.'"

Poirier says the Vermont Guard has played an important role in the state's flood relief efforts by distributing essential recovery equipment to all parts of Vermont.

