Vermonters to ask questions at flood 'town meeting' with Scott, Sanders, Welch and Balint

Vermont's governor and congressional delegation will answer questions about responding to this month's devastating floods in a "telephone town meeting" Wednesday evening.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sanders' office plans to call Vermonters who had registered for the event on Wednesday evening to connect them to the discussion. Anyone who does not receive a call can listen to the event online at the official Facebook pages of Sanders, Welch, Balint, or Scott. Vermont Public will also update this post with an embedded live video.

More than 170 Vermonters had already submitted questions as of Tuesday, according to a press release.

This post will be updated following the meeting.