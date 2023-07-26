Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Vermonters to ask questions at flood 'town meeting' with Scott, Sanders, Welch and Balint

Vermont Public
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tours flood damage in Barre on Wednesday afternoon. "This is really horrific, and I'm just thinking about the kind of expense involved in having to do cleanup," he said.
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tours flood damage in Barre on Wednesday afternoon. “This is really horrific, and I’m just thinking about the kind of expense involved in having to do cleanup,” he said.

Vermont's governor and congressional delegation will answer questions about responding to this month's devastating floods in a "telephone town meeting" Wednesday evening.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sanders' office plans to call Vermonters who had registered for the event on Wednesday evening to connect them to the discussion. Anyone who does not receive a call can listen to the event online at the official Facebook pages of Sanders, Welch, Balint, or Scott. Vermont Public will also update this post with an embedded live video.

More than 170 Vermonters had already submitted questions as of Tuesday, according to a press release.

This post will be updated following the meeting.

