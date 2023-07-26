More Vermonters eligible for federal unemployment assistance due to flooding

Residents in Caledonia and Orange counties who are unable to work due to flood damage can now apply for unemployment benefits.

The two counties were recently declared major disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents have until Aug. 25 to file a claim for Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance, according to a press release from the Vermont Department of Labor.

Individuals seeking assistance through the program must first file for regular unemployment benefits.

They should also indicate the reason for filing is due to flood impacts.

