Local News

More Vermonters eligible for federal unemployment assistance due to flooding

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published July 26, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT
A "Vermont Strong" decal is displayed on a storefront in downtown Barre on Saturday as the city cleans up from severe flood damage.
Mike Dougherty
/
Vermont Public
A "Vermont Strong" decal is displayed on a storefront in downtown Barre on Saturday as the city cleans up from severe flood damage.

Residents in Caledonia and Orange counties who are unable to work due to flood damage can now apply for unemployment benefits.

The two counties were recently declared major disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents have until Aug. 25 to file a claim for Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance, according to a press release from the Vermont Department of Labor.

Individuals seeking assistance through the program must first file for regular unemployment benefits.

They should also indicate the reason for filing is due to flood impacts.

More from Vermont Public: Did you lose your job because of the Vermont flooding? Here's how unemployment will work.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Local News Local News2023 Flooding in Vermont
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
Mary Williams Engisch
