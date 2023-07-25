Group raises money for LGBTQ+ Vermonters affected by flooding

Out in the Open is a statewide nonprofit that helps connect rural LGBTQ+ people across Vermont, many of whom were impacted by the recent historic flooding.

Natural disasters can create unseen challenges for rural queer Vermonters who have left their homes, said Jake McBride, the community organizer for Out in the Open.

"Many folks here are alienated from their families of origin," McBride said. "That often happens in the LGBTQ community as people get disowned or are pushed out of their families or communities of origin. And so while many locals are evacuating flooded homes, to nearby family members, that might be much more challenging for folks who don't have local family."

Out in the Open is currently raising funds to support LGBTQ+ Vermonters affected by the flooding and plans to pivot its annual Vermont Summit in September to do the same.

