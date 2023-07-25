© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Group raises money for LGBTQ+ Vermonters affected by flooding

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published July 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
A rainbow appears against a cloudy sky over a road. Power lines are in the right side of the frame.
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A rainbow appears in Essex, next to the Winooski River, after a thunderstorm rolled through July 13, just days after devastating flooding in many parts of the state.

Out in the Open is a statewide nonprofit that helps connect rural LGBTQ+ people across Vermont, many of whom were impacted by the recent historic flooding.

Natural disasters can create unseen challenges for rural queer Vermonters who have left their homes, said Jake McBride, the community organizer for Out in the Open.

"Many folks here are alienated from their families of origin," McBride said. "That often happens in the LGBTQ community as people get disowned or are pushed out of their families or communities of origin. And so while many locals are evacuating flooded homes, to nearby family members, that might be much more challenging for folks who don't have local family."

Out in the Open is currently raising funds to support LGBTQ+ Vermonters affected by the flooding and plans to pivot its annual Vermont Summit in September to do the same.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

