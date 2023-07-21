WATCH: Officials announce Caledonia, Orange counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

State and federal officials announced Friday that Caledonia and Orange counties are now part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster declaration for Vermont's recent flooding. Residents are now eligible for FEMA individual assistance in those counties.

They join Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.

Gov. Phil Scott and other officials are discussing recovery efforts from last week's severe flooding at today's press conference, which began at 11 a.m.

This post will be updated following the press conference.