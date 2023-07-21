© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

***A flood watch is in effect for Vermont and Eastern New York through Friday afternoon and evening***

Local News

WATCH: Officials announce Caledonia, Orange counties now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published July 21, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT

State and federal officials announced Friday that Caledonia and Orange counties are now part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster declaration for Vermont's recent flooding. Residents are now eligible for FEMA individual assistance in those counties.

They join Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties.

Gov. Phil Scott and other officials are discussing recovery efforts from last week's severe flooding at today's press conference, which began at 11 a.m.

This post will be updated following the press conference.

Flooding recovery assistance and other key resources

View or share a printable PDF version of these resources.

      Tags
      Local News Local News2023 Flooding in VermontPhil Scott
      Vermont Public Staff
      See stories by Vermont Public Staff
      Related Content