Out There: Why the flooding was so bad

It’s Thursday, July 20. Sorry we didn’t make it into your inbox last week. Today, we’re devoting the full newsletter to what's behind the rise in extreme rainfall and flooding in New England to help make sense of the catastrophic flooding Vermont just experienced. We’ll also share resources for how to get help and give help to impacted communities in the coming weeks and months.

Warmer, stickier air means more rain

National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Across Vermont, two months worth of rain fell in under 48 hours last week. Towns like Plymouth and Mount Holly got over 8 inches of rainfall during that time, and water levels in some rivers reached about 20 feet above normal, according to NOAA.

Vermont’s mountainous topography – with ranges that run north to south – has always made the state prone to flooding. But climate change is making rainfall more extreme , and our history of river management hasn’t helped. Last week, “we had practically every way that you could have rainfall getting generated, all taking place and sort of sitting over us,” described Vermont’s state climatologist. Here’s why:

In your backyard

Reed Nye / Vermont Public Mudpuppies are sensitive to pollutants, so water quality impacts from flooding last week is bad news for them. In warm or oxygen-poor water, their gills get bigger and more brightly colored than in water with plenty of oxygen. One safety note, with fast-flowing, unpredictable streams and rivers around the state, now is NOT the time to go looking for these creatures.

How to help

🧹 Give time. Sign up to volunteer through the state. Volunteers will be given specific instructions about where and when they can participate.



💸 Give money.



🩸 Give blood. The Red Cross has been trying to prevent a summer blood shortage, and they expect Vermont's floods will leave them short some 500 pints of blood. If you're able to give blood, you can sign up here .

And if you were impacted by the flooding, our colleagues have assembled a ton of resources with everything from applying for federal financial assistance to what to do if your home garden flooded .

Before you go

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Union Street in Brandon is closed due to flood water on Sunday, July 16.

Thinking about how climate change fuels devastating flooding is a big downer, but it’s important to remember we’re not doomed. Every scientist we spoke with about extreme rain and climate change in the last two weeks said there’s still time for the world to cut global emissions and lessen the impacts of climate change.

A recent study from Dartmouth College found that New England in particular would benefit A LOT from even a moderate reduction in global emissions. Researchers found that if the world does nothing to reduce emissions, the region could see more than 50% more extreme rain events by the end of the century. Cutting global emissions even a moderate amount though, could reduce that by about half, said lead author Jonathan Winter.

“So it very much does matter what we do now, in terms of what extreme precipitation we see in the future."

Thanks for reading! If you have ideas for events we should feature, critters, fungi or plants you want to learn more about, or other feedback, we'd love to hear from you! Just email us.

Credits: This week’s edition was put together by Lexi Krupp, Abagael Giles, Joia Putnoi, April McCullum and edited by Brittany Patterson, with lots of help from the Vermont Public team, including graphics by Laura Nakasaka.