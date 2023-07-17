© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Vermont to view damage from flooding

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
A man in a white shirt stands at a podium to speak while another man in a white shirt looks on
Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, left, speaks during a visit to Vermont to view flood damage on Monday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the federal government stands ready to help rebuild Vermont's roads and bridges that suffered enormous damage during last week's historic floods.

This afternoon, Buttigieg toured several communities in central Vermont with Gov. Phil Scott.

After viewing the destruction firsthand, Buttigieg met with reporters in a large state transportation garage in Berlin.

"As Vermont moves from the mode of immediate response to immediate recovery and does the hard work of rebuilding from this disaster," Buttigieg said, "I want to emphasize that the entire federal government, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, stands ready to assist any way we can."

Buttigieg encouraged both state and local officials to apply for special federal funds intended to help build a more resilient and stronger transportation system.

People stand on a plywood stage in front of American flags and the Vermont flag. One man stands at a podium to speak.
Joey Palumbo
/
Vermont Public
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks at a press conference flanked by officials including Rep. Becca Balint, in blue, and Gov. Phil Scott, on right.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
