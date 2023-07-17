© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

First responders honor Rutland City police officer killed in crash

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published July 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT
Four uniformed first responders stand at attention in a line
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
First responders honor Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, the 19-year-old who was killed in a crash during a high-speed pursuit earlier this month, on Monday.

In Rutland, hundreds of first responders stood at attention in the hot sun Monday afternoon to pay respect to slain Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen.

Middlebury Police Chief Thomas Hanley wore his dress uniform and came with three others from his department. Other officers came from outside Vermont.

They had come to honor a 19-year-old officer-in-training from Ira, who was killed July 7 in a high-speed pursuit that injured two other Rutland City officers.

Rutland City Clerk Tracy Kapusta says she met Ebbighausen twice and felt it was important to show up for the slain officer’s family and the police department.

“It is just amazing, the amount of people who have come and supported," Kapusta said. "I’ve seen officers' badges from Boston, Connecticut, um, so they’re coming from all over to honor her."

Many first responders stand at attention in lines and salute
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
First responders gather in Rutland City to honor slain Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen on Monday.

A formal funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the University Pavilion in Castleton.

Charges have been filed against the 20-year-old who led police on the chase. A state police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Nina Keck
