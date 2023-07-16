Flood watch in effect for most of Vermont through Sunday night

A flood watch is in effect for most of Vermont, except for the Champlain Valley and Champlain Islands.

The flood watch will remain active through late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. The agency expects 1 to 2 inches of rain today, with potential for more in some areas due to thunderstorms rolling in later in the day.

“With that, there’s concern obviously with seeing some localized flash flooding. As we’ve seen with intense rainfall over the last two weeks, the ground is saturated. Rivers are still running high, so you need less precipitation for responses,” says Marlon Verasamy, a meteorologist with the Weather Service’s Burlington office.

Low-lying areas near waterways are particularly at risk.

Public safety officials are urging Vermonters to avoid driving on flooded roads. A foot of water can sweep away a car, according to the Weather Service.

Recent heavy rainfall has also increased the chances of landslides, according to the state Agency of Natural Resources. The agency says landslides don't depend on river levels, but could be triggered by 3 to 5 inches of rain. That likelihood increases where the ground is already saturated.

A landslide Friday night hit several homes in Ripton. According to the Weather Service, one home was destroyed and several others were impacted around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Tim Hanson, a member of the Ripton Selectboard and the town's road commissioner, said “maybe between five and 10” houses were evacuated in the middle of the night.

Vermonters experiencing a life-threatening landslide should dial 911. For non-emergencies, they can report a landslide online to the Vermont Geological Survey

Vermont Emergency Management also recommends signing up for VT-Alert to be notified of general public safety emergencies.

