Vermont state government announces $16.5M to settle EB-5 lawsuits

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published July 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT
Three men wearing suits stand at a podium
Hilary Niles
/
Vermont Public File
Michael Goldberg, the federally appointed receiver in charge of Jay Peak, from left, Gov. Phil Scott and then-Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak speak at a press conference related to the EB-5 scandal in 2017.

The state of Vermont has agreed to pay $16.5 million to settle all pending lawsuits — and potential lawsuits — related to the EB-5 scandal.

The deal still needs to be approved by a court.

The tentative agreement would resolve 33 lawsuits and a class action complaint from investors who alleged the state failed to provide proper oversight of the EB-5 program. The federal program gives foreign investors green cards if they put money into development projects.

According to Attorney General Charity Clark, the state will also support investors bids' to get their green cards. If those efforts are successful, the state's overall settlement payment will be reduced by $4 million.

Federal regulators say that former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros and president Bill Stenger embezzled more than 200 million dollars from investors using the EB-5 program. Both men were sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the fraud.

Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsEB-5
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
