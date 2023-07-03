Fourth of July 2023: How to celebrate in Vermont this year

Looking for fun ways to celebrate Fourth of July this year? Plenty of places in Vermont have events planned, from unique activities and historical celebrations to the classic firework displays.

Note: It's very possible we missed some events. It's not personal, we promise!



Local events

Monday:



Burlington: Burlington will host their holiday celebrations on Monday, with fireworks at the Waterfront scheduled for 5 – 11 p.m.

Montpelier will also host their celebration a day early. On Monday, the Independence Day Celebration will start at 3 p.m. and will include food trucks and family-friendly activities downtown, as well as the Montpelier Mile Road Race and Community Parade. Later in the evening, there will be a live performance on the Statehouse lawn, and the night is capped off with fireworks.

Morrisville: The Family Fun Festival happening Monday in Morrisville will have live music, food trucks, family-friendly games, face painting, fireworks and more to enjoy from 4 - 9 p.m.

Hinesburg: Hinesburg has festivities both Monday and Tuesday, including foot races Monday evening and a parade and fireworks on Tuesday.

Tuesday:



Firework safety

If you’re hoping to celebrate at home with family or friends, remember to do so safely.

Aerial fireworks like roman candles are illegal to set off in New York and Vermont, but are permitted in New Hampshire, My ChamplainValley reports.

Officials remind revelers to use permitted fireworks safely. They also remind pet owners to leave dogs at home or have proper identification tags in case they run away during loud fireworks displays.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.