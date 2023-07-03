Fourth of July 2023: How to celebrate in Vermont this year
Looking for fun ways to celebrate Fourth of July this year? Plenty of places in Vermont have events planned, from unique activities and historical celebrations to the classic firework displays.
Note: It's very possible we missed some events. It's not personal, we promise!
Local events
Monday:
- Burlington: Burlington will host their holiday celebrations on Monday, with fireworks at the Waterfront scheduled for 5 – 11 p.m.
- Montpelier: Montpelier will also host their celebration a day early. On Monday, the Independence Day Celebration will start at 3 p.m. and will include food trucks and family-friendly activities downtown, as well as the Montpelier Mile Road Race and Community Parade. Later in the evening, there will be a live performance on the Statehouse lawn, and the night is capped off with fireworks.
- Morrisville: The Family Fun Festival happening Monday in Morrisville will have live music, food trucks, family-friendly games, face painting, fireworks and more to enjoy from 4 - 9 p.m.
- Hinesburg: Hinesburg has festivities both Monday and Tuesday, including foot races Monday evening and a parade and fireworks on Tuesday.
Tuesday:
- Bristol: Bristol is back with their annual celebrations Tuesday. Start your celebrations off with The Great Bristol Outhouse Race at 9 a.m. followed by their parade at 10:30 a.m. Their main event, the Festival on the Green, will start in the afternoon and include food and craft vendors, live music and games.
- Stowe: Stowe is celebrating with their Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration from 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. complete with their parade, live music, food and even the world's shortest marathon, a 1.7 mile fun run held in honor of USMC Lt. Ryan Casey. Fireworks will start at dusk at Mayo Fields.
- Woodstock: Fourth on the Farm will include horse-drawn wagon rides, youth and adult spelling bees and a “historic” baseball game following rules from the 1860s, among other events.
- Stratton: Stratton has been celebrating all weekend, but there’s still time to catch their free firework show on Tuesday at 9:45 p.m.
- Bennington: Looking for a more historical take on the holiday this year? Celebrate in Bennington with the reading of the Declaration of Independence starting at noon, followed by a parade, bell ringing and fireworks in the evening.
- Smuggs/Jeffersonville: Smuggs and Jeffersonville are joining forces to put on "One Giant Celebration." On Tuesday, watch the parade and attend the fair in Jeffersonville, and end the day in Smuggs with music and fireworks with a mountain backdrop.
- Williston: Williston has been celebrating all weekend, but join in with a parade, book sale, fireworks and more on Tuesday.
- Essex Junction: Celebrate with Essex Junction Tuesday from 6 - 10:30 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds Midway Lawn. The event includes live music, games, face painting, bounce houses and more, with fireworks wrapping up the night.
- Danville: Celebrate Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Danville with a parade, live music, book sale, tractor roulette, pie eating contest and more.
- Derby: Derby's "Stars and Stripes" parade starts at 10 a.m. on Tuesday., plus food, games and more.
- Colchester: Colchester will start the day off with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by evening events at Bayside Park, including fireworks.
Firework safety
If you’re hoping to celebrate at home with family or friends, remember to do so safely.
Aerial fireworks like roman candles are illegal to set off in New York and Vermont, but are permitted in New Hampshire, My ChamplainValley reports.
Officials remind revelers to use permitted fireworks safely. They also remind pet owners to leave dogs at home or have proper identification tags in case they run away during loud fireworks displays.
