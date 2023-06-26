© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Rutland Regional Medical Center announces new CEO

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published June 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
A brick hospital building surrounded by snow on the ground
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public
Judi Fox is the new CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, pictured in March 2022.

Rutland Regional Medical Center has a new president and CEO.

Judi Fox had been serving as interim CEO since last November, when Claudio Fort left the job.

Mark Foley, Jr., is chair of the hospital’s board of directors. He said Fox’s long track record at the hospital as treasurer, CFO, and finally as interim president helped her beat out a crowded field of candidates from a national search.

“Knowing that Judi’s at the helm gives the board a lot of confidence in our ability to navigate whatever gets thrown at Rutland Regional," Foley said.

Joe Kraus headed the search committee to find a permanent CEO and said Fox was the unanimous choice.

“She made decisions that she could easily have put off, claiming she was simply an interim," Kraus said. "But she didn’t take the easy way out; to the contrary, she took on every challenge our hospital was facing and dealt with them really in just an outstanding way.”

Rutland Regional Medical Center is the second-largest hospital in the state with more than 140 beds and roughly 1,700 employees.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Nina Keck:

_

Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
See stories by Nina Keck
