Rutland Regional Medical Center announces new CEO

Rutland Regional Medical Center has a new president and CEO.

Judi Fox had been serving as interim CEO since last November, when Claudio Fort left the job.

Mark Foley, Jr., is chair of the hospital’s board of directors. He said Fox’s long track record at the hospital as treasurer, CFO, and finally as interim president helped her beat out a crowded field of candidates from a national search.

“Knowing that Judi’s at the helm gives the board a lot of confidence in our ability to navigate whatever gets thrown at Rutland Regional," Foley said.

Joe Kraus headed the search committee to find a permanent CEO and said Fox was the unanimous choice.

“She made decisions that she could easily have put off, claiming she was simply an interim," Kraus said. "But she didn’t take the easy way out; to the contrary, she took on every challenge our hospital was facing and dealt with them really in just an outstanding way.”

Rutland Regional Medical Center is the second-largest hospital in the state with more than 140 beds and roughly 1,700 employees.

