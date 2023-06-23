© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Bernie Sanders' Senate committee approves package of labor rights bills

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published June 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
A man in a suit gestures toward another person
Jose Luis Magana
/
Associated Press
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, speaks during a hearing on Why Are So Many American Youth in a Mental Health Crisis? Exploring Causes and Solutions, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A key U.S. Senate committee this week gave its approval to a package of labor bills that reflect some of the long-term priorities of Senator Bernie Sanders.

When Sanders became chairman of the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee in January, he vowed to have the panel focus on issues to help reduce income inequality.

This week, the committee gave its approval to a package of bills that would make it easier for workers to form a union, provide seven days of sick leave to all workers, and include new enforcement tools to prosecute cases of gender wage discrimination.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Sanders urged his colleagues to support these bills.

"If these bills are signed into law, they would represent the most significant set of labor reforms in the modern history of our country and significantly improve the lives of many millions of American workers."

If the Senate votes for these bills in the coming months, they will face a very uncertain future in the Republican-controlled House.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
