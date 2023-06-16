Vermonters invited to share internet access woes, ideas at in-person meetings

Vermonters are being invited to share their experiences with internet access as the state seeks to provide accessible broadband to all Vermonters.

The Vermont Community Broadband Board is hosting in-person public listening sessions to talk about internet to better provide digital equity, which ensures all individuals and communities can fully participate in society, democracy and the economy.

Vermont has established a five-year plan using federal funding in hopes of minimizing the digital divide across the state by providing access, knowledge and necessary equipment.

More from Vermont Public: In Vermont, more broadband is a big deal. Meet the line workers bringing Wi-Fi to East Calais

People can share their experiences with internet access, the digital divide and other ideas about digital equity at six upcoming in-person listening sessions across the state:



Rutland listening session: Saturday, June 17 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Rutland Free Library; 10 Court St.

Newport listening session: Monday, June 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Goodrich Memorial Library; 202 Main St.

Burke listening session: Thursday, June 22 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 212 School St., West Burke

Barnard listening session at the Vermont Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf annual barbecue: June 24 from 12-3 p.m. at Silver Lake State Park; 20 State Park Beach Rd.

Shoreham listening session: June 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Platt Memorial Library; 279 Main St.

Swanton/St. Albans listening session: June 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 120 First St., Swanton

People who want to participate online can email comments to vcbb.info@vermont.gov, call at 800-622-4496 or mail in comments.

