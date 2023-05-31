Gov. Phil Scott vetoes pay raise for Vermont legislators

Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would raise the pay of Vermont House and Senate members and make them eligible for the state employees' health insurance plan.

"This year, the General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation that will significantly increase costs for Vermonters through new and higher taxes, fees, and penalties," Scott said in his veto statement. "In my opinion, it does not seem fair for legislators to insulate themselves from the very costs they are imposing on their constituents by doubling their own future pay."

The legislation would raise lawmakers' pay during the next several years to $1,210 per week plus salary adjustments, up from the current rate of about $812 per week. The bill would also raise compensation for leaders in the House and Senate.

Earlier this year, Scott had said he didn't oppose a wage increase, but that lawmakers should shorten the legislative session to reduce taxpayer costs. Vermont's legislative session typically runs from January to mid-May.

The governor has now vetoed five pieces of legislation this year, including the state budget. The Legislature overrode his veto on the Affordable Heat Act climate bill and passed it into law. Lawmakers will attempt additional overrides when they return to Montpelier on June 20.

