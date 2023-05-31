© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Bus rides with Green Mountain Transit remain free until January 2024

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published May 31, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
A blue and green bus navigates several lanes of traffic on a sunny day
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A Green Mountain Transit bus in traffic on Williston Road in South Burlington on May 26, 2023.

Green Mountain Transit will continue to offer fare-free bus rides until January.

GMT stopped collecting fares early in the pandemic as a virus control measure. Fare collection was slated to resume this upcoming July, but GMT received additional state funding to help cover lost fare revenue.

Now, GMT will use the next several months to install new fare collection boxes.

Jamie Smith, GMT's director of marketing and planning, says the boxes will offer new ways to pay.

“So right now, probably half of the fare boxes on our fleet are a much older model that don't have any capability for smart payments, including like Apple Pay or Google Pay," Smith said. "But they also can't accept things like tap credit cards or things like that. The new fare boxes will have more smart technology.”

Smith says the new boxes will still accept cash, too.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Adiah Gholston
