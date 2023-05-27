Scott vetoes charter change that would allow Brattleboro youth voting

Gov. Phil Scott on Saturday once again vetoed a measure that would allow 16- and 17-year-old voters in Brattleboro to participate in town elections and be elected to town offices.

In his veto message, Scott said the language in the bill was "nearly identical" to language in last year's bill.

"As I said last year, I believe it is important to encourage young Vermonters to have an interest in issues affecting their schools, their communities, their state and their country," Scott said. "However, I do not support lowering the voting age in Brattleboro, nor lowering the age to run for Town office and sign contracts on behalf of taxpayers."

Brattleboro voters approved the change in 2019.

Lawmakers are due back in Montpelier on June 20 to attempt to override Scott's vetoes.

