Vt. National Guard Memorial Day ceremony honors Vermonters

Dozens of people gathered Thursday at the Fallen Heroes Memorial outside of Camp Johnson in Colchester to honor U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces.

The ceremony, hosted by the Vermont National Guard, included remarks from Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as the placing of a wreath at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and other military traditions including the firing of three volleys and the playing of Taps.

"Today, we remember our fallen and the many who have gone before us from all branches, from all services across all generations," said Adjutant General Gregory Knight. "Every one of them were well aware of the challenges and sacrifices that come with service while wearing the cloth of our nation. Even knowing the potential of making the ultimate sacrifice, they stepped forward to serve."

1 of 10 — gen=gregory-knight-phil-scott-place-wreath-memorial-day-ceremony-vtng-brittany-patterson-20230525.JPG Vermont Adjutant General Gregory Knight and Gov. Phil Scott place a wreath near the Fallen Heroes Memorial outside of the gates of Camp Johnson in Colchester, Vermont on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 2 of 10 — veteran-vtng-memorial-day-ceremony-brittany-patterson-20230525.JPG The Vermont National Guard hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday, May 25, 2023, to honor soldiers killed while serving in all branches of the military. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 3 of 10 — taps-player-vtng-memorial-day-ceremony-brittany-patterson-20230525.JPG A service person plays Taps during a Memorial Day ceremony Thursday, May, 25, 2025 in Colchester, Vermont. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 4 of 10 — phil-scott-bernie-sanders-vtng-brittany-patterson-memorial-day-ceremony-20230525.JPG Gov. Phil Scott and Bernie Sanders spoke at a Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the Vermont National Guard on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 5 of 10 — national-guard-soldiers-salute-memorial-day-ceremony-vtng-brittany-patterson-20230525.JPG Soldiers salute during the Memorial Day ceremony held Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Camp Johnson in Colchester, Vermont. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 6 of 10 — memorial-day-ceremony-vtng-brittany-patterson-20230525.JPG The Memorial Day ceremony held Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Camp Johnson in Colchester, Vermont honored the fallen from all conflicts and all branches of service. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 7 of 10 — memorial-day-ceremony-vt-national-guard-colchester-20230525.JPG As part of a Memorial Day ceremony at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Camp Johnson in Colchester, soldiers carry a wreath to the front. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 8 of 10 — flags-blowing-wind-vtng-memorial-day-ceremony-brittany-patterson-20230525.JPG Four flags blow in the wind during a Memorial Day ceremony held at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Camp Johnson in Colchester, Vermont on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 9 of 10 — adjutant-general-gregory-knight-phil-scott-bernie-sanders-memorial-day-ceremoney-vtng-brittany-patterson-20230525.JPG Vermont Adjutant General Gregory Knight, Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Bernie Sanders stand in front of flags at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Camp Johnson in Colchester for a Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public 10 of 10 — adjutant-general-gregory-knight-vtng-memorial-day-ceremony-brittany-patterson-20230525.JPG Adjutant General Gregory Knight speaks at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Camp Johnson in Colchester for a Memorial Day ceremony on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public

Addressing the crowd, Gov. Phil Scott spoke directly to the families in attendance who lost someone during their service.

"I want to give my deepest sympathy and respect to all those who lost a loved one," he said. "We live in freedom thanks to them. It's important we don't forget how they lived, as well as how they died. And while we honor them here today, we are grateful for them each and every day."

Sen. Bernie Sanders also thanked the Gold Star families and said America must also take care of the country's veterans.

"We have that moral responsibility to make sure that when one comes home, one is well taken care of one's family is well taken care of," he said. "And I know when Vermont we try hard to do that."

Both lawmakers told the crowd that America faces challenges.

"These are tough times, no question about it," Sanders said. "But I think if we look at those men and women who died for their country, the sacrifices they made, and if we are also willing to commit ourselves — all of us in whatever way — to make this country a better place in which to live, in that way we will have honored the sacrifices made by those who died for this country."

