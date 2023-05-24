Russia adds Rep. Becca Balint to sanctions list

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint was recently added to the official Russian sanctions list.

This means she's banned from traveling to Russia or having any financial assets in the country.

Balint, D-Vt., thinks she's on the list because she's criticized Russian president Vladimir Putin, supported Ukraine in its war with Russia, and urged the prosecution of people involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"I see this as another indication of them trying to extend their reach and their bullying so that we'll feel fearful and are not outspoken in our critiques," Balint said in an interview, "and that's not the direction I want the world to be heading in."

Balint says she won't be intimidated by Russia.

