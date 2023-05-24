© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Russia adds Rep. Becca Balint to sanctions list

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
A photo of a woman at a microphone
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
/
Associated Press
Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., speaks during a news conference Nov. 13, 2022. Balint is among hundreds of Americans recently added to the Russian sanctions list.

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint was recently added to the official Russian sanctions list.

This means she's banned from traveling to Russia or having any financial assets in the country.

Balint, D-Vt., thinks she's on the list because she's criticized Russian president Vladimir Putin, supported Ukraine in its war with Russia, and urged the prosecution of people involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"I see this as another indication of them trying to extend their reach and their bullying so that we'll feel fearful and are not outspoken in our critiques," Balint said in an interview, "and that's not the direction I want the world to be heading in."

Balint says she won't be intimidated by Russia.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
