EMS and ambulance agencies in line for crucial state funding boost

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
Lawmakers are considering a $3 million boost in funding for Vermont's EMS and ambulance services, many of which are in strained financial positions.

Emergency medical service agencies across Vermont say they’re on the brink of financial collapse.

And Vermont lawmakers are pursuing legislation that would increase funding by more than $3 million next year.

Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman says the funding boost would come in the form of increased Medicaid reimbursements for EMS and ambulance agencies.

“I think right now if we don’t increase the Medicaid rate, you’re going to see EMSs across the state close," Westman said, "so I think there’s no disagreement that we need to do that."

The bill would also provide $1 million to recruit and train emergency medical technicians.

Lawmakers say they plan to study the financial health of EMS agencies over the summer and look for a longer-term funding solution next year.

Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
