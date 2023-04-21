EMS and ambulance agencies in line for crucial state funding boost

Emergency medical service agencies across Vermont say they’re on the brink of financial collapse.

And Vermont lawmakers are pursuing legislation that would increase funding by more than $3 million next year.

Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman says the funding boost would come in the form of increased Medicaid reimbursements for EMS and ambulance agencies.

“I think right now if we don’t increase the Medicaid rate, you’re going to see EMSs across the state close," Westman said, "so I think there’s no disagreement that we need to do that."

The bill would also provide $1 million to recruit and train emergency medical technicians.

Lawmakers say they plan to study the financial health of EMS agencies over the summer and look for a longer-term funding solution next year.

