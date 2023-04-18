Vt. police are investigating 6th death at Springfield prison this year

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man who was held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. The man reportedly told prison staff on Monday morning that he was feeling unwell and was having trouble breathing, state police said in a press release.

Police have not identified the man who died. He was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:27 a.m. on Monday, according to state police. Staff provided emergency medical care and called first responders. The man was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m., police say.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine a cause and manner of death.

The man who died Monday is the eighth incarcerated person to die in Vermont this year, and the sixth person to die at Southern State Correctional Facility. The Springfield prison tends to house the state’s older incarcerated population and those with higher medical needs.

There’s been an uptick in prison deaths in Vermont in the last year. In 2022, nine people died in state prisons. That's compared to the span between 2017 and 2021 when the DOC reported 15 deaths total at state prisons.

According to death certificates, most of the people in 2022 died from natural causes. Two of the fatalities were suicides, and one person died from a drug overdose. So far in 2023, there’s been one suicide, two deaths determined to be natural, and the remaining cases are still being reviewed.

DOC also announced last week that Mike Lyon, the superintendent of Southern State Correctional Facility, was on paid administrative leave pending an investigation in an allegation of misconduct.

The department did not share any details of the alleged misconduct, but said in a press release that it was not related to any deaths of people at the facility.

