© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News

Ben & Jerry's scoop shop in Burlington to hold union election

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published April 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT
The exterior of a Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop pictured on a rainy day
Wilson Ring
/
Associated Press
The front of the Ben Jerry's ice cream shop in Burlington, on Monday April 17, 2023. About 40 workers at the shop near where the company was founded announced Monday they were seeking to form a union.

Scoopers at Ben and Jerry’s flagship store in Burlington are holding a union election in hopes of developing a more collaborative relationship with corporate leaders.

If the Ben and Jerry's on Church Street does vote to unionize, it will be the first location to do so.

The tipping point for workers was when management attempted to take away their tip jar early this April, during Free Cone Day, said shift manager and union organizer Parker Kimberly. There was also an overdose incident in the shop, which workers say they were unequipped to handle.

Kimberly said workers just wanted to be more involved with decisions that affect the daily operations of the store.

"And I get that's unusual for shops or companies to incorporate employees like that," Kimberly said, "but kind of felt like within the Ben & Jerry's spirit, we together could work together to solve the problems in the shop."

In a statement, a Ben and Jerry’s spokesperson said the company welcomes the steps the workers have taken because they "share the goal of advancing justice, both inside and outside our company."

"For almost 45 years, we’ve sought to center the principles of justice and equity at the heart of our business model. That’s why we recognize and support the rights of all workers to unionize and collectively bargain," said Sean Greenwood, PR director for Ben & Jerry's.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsBen & Jerry'sUnionsBurlington
Adiah Gholston
See stories by Adiah Gholston
Related Content
Load More