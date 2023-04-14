© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Vermont officials carefully watching cannabis supply and demand

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
Vermont launched retail sales for cannabis in October 2022, and the chair of the Cannabis Control Board says they are carefully watching supply and demand in hopes to avoid a glut of product.

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board could limit the number of new grower licenses this spring in an effort to avoid the type of market crisis that has plagued other states that have legalized recreational cannabis.

In those states, too many growers entered the cannabis market after it came online, leading to an oversupply of products. Those gluts then led to drastic price reductions, putting many growers in a dangerous financial position.

Recently, Chairman James Pepper told lawmakers that the Cannabis Control Board is prepared to act, because the state's retail marketplace has some unusual characteristics compared to other markets.

"There's no legal outlet to move cannabis if there is an oversupply in the Vermont market — there's no way to legally move it to another state where there might be a supply shortage," Pepper said.

Pepper made his comments as lawmakers consider a bill making miscellaneous changes to Vermont's cannabis programs. Pepper said Vermont's new cannabis industry needs constant vigilance from state officials who are balancing competing priorities.

"The board feels a responsibility to make sure that folks that jumped into this industry aren't — because they put up their own money, and their own capital, and their own sweat equity — aren't in a worse position, you know, two or three years down the road than if they'd just stayed on the illicit market to begin with," Pepper said.

Last year, the board issued almost 300 cultivator licenses. Roughly 80 percent were given to small growers.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
