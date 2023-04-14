Lawmaker wages would double by 2027 under bill passed by Vt. Senate
The Vermont Senate has approved legislation that would double the pay for state lawmakers by 2027.
Vermont prides itself on having a citizen Legislature that includes lawmakers from all walks of life.
But Windsor County Sen. Becca White says that quaint image is largely a myth.
“Many younger people, and those who are under retirement age, can’t afford the low legislative pay and the lack of benefits," White said.
A bill approved by the Senate on Friday would put lawmakers’ wages on par with what the average Vermonter makes. It would boost pay from about $14,000 a year to $29,000 starting in 2027.
The legislation would also make lawmakers eligible for the same health insurance plan that state employees receive.
Gov. Phil Scott says he’s not opposed to a pay increase for lawmakers.
But he says they should limit the cost to taxpayers by shortening the legislative session.
