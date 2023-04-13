Fire danger 'high' or 'very high' in most of Vermont

Wildfire season has begun — meaning Vermonters should take caution before doing any type of activity that involves burning.

The state Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation says a wide swath of Vermont is in "high" and "very high" fire danger right now. That's partially due to all the dry vegetation on the forest floor this time of year.

State Forest Fire Supervisor Dan Dillner is reminding Vermonters that the law requires getting a permit before doing any kind of burning.

"Making sure you're following the law and getting a permit from the town forest fire warden is really critical because they'll know whether it's safe to burn," Dillner said. "And most of them, they're not going to give you a permit when fire danger is moderate or higher."

Dillner says the majority of fires in Vermont are started by human activity — mainly while burning debris.

And if you're simply barbecuing, "think carefully" about what would happen to a stray ember, and be prepared, Dillner added.

Several Vermont municipalities broke daily heat records Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Burlington hit 88 degrees, breaking a record set in 1945.

Hi, it's us again with more record info! 🥵



Burlington - 88 degrees breaks record of 84 set in 1945

Plattsburgh - 88 degrees breaks record of 84 set in 1968

Montpelier - 81 degrees breaks record of 79 set in 1968

Massena - 81 degrees break record of 79 set in 1968 — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) April 13, 2023

