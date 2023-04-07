Moose hunting increase approved by Fish and Wildlife Board

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted Wednesday night to increase the size of Vermont's moose hunt this year.

For the last two years, Vermont has issued 100 moose hunting permits — only for the far corner of the Northeast Kingdom. But this year, the state wants to issue 180 permits.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say moose there are too densely populated to thrive in the face of winter ticks. Moose calves there have very high mortality rates. And they're worried about the long-term health of the herd.

So wildlife managers think thinning moose numbers could make it more difficult for ticks to spread.

Wildlife advocates in the state have pushed back on this plan. They want the department to look at other ways to help the moose.

The Fish and Wildlife board voted 13 to 1 on Wednesday to approve the increase.

