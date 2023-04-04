Leahy 'humbled' that Burlington airport will be renamed in his honor

The Burlington International Airport is getting a new name. In his 12th annual State of the City address last night, Mayor Miro Weinberger recognized the long legacy of former Sen. Patrick Leahy and announced the city will rename its airport the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.

Weinberger, in his speech Monday night, said that the airport’s growth and strong financial standing was due in part to Leahy’s support.

“You have always understood what a critical link the airport is between Vermont and the world, and you worked tirelessly throughout your 48 years in office to strengthen that link,” Weinberger said.

More from Vermont Public: One last look back at Patrick Leahy's 48 years in the U.S. Senate

Leahy, during his time in office, secured millions of dollars in federal funding for the Burlington airport.

Leahy’s wife, Marcelle, was in attendance, while the former senator watched remotely. Leahy is receiving treatment for a back issue at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to a release from his office. Leahy said he was moved by Mayor Weinberger’s announcement, and “humbled” that the airport will include his name.

Sen. Peter Welch and Congresswoman Becca Balint were also in attendance for the announcement.

President Joe Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer sent in video messages congratulating their longtime colleague and friend on this recognition.

The official renaming of the airport will follow a future city council action.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.