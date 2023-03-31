© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News

Vermont now has a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. 'It’s a huge task.'

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
Dark curtains obscure a view out a window of a building covered in snow.
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
Vermont’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has officially started its work with the announcement of its first three staff: Mia Schultz, Melody Walker Mackin and Patrick Standen.

A state-funded effort has begun to document how Vermont state laws and policies have discriminated against marginalized committees, including people with disabilities, Black people, Indigenous people, other people of color and people of French Canadian heritage.

It came out of legislation passed last year that created a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to seek ways to repair harm caused by the state of Vermont.

In a press conference Friday morning, a selection panel announced the commissioners who will lead the effort over the next three years as full-time state employees:

The new commissioners stressed their roles include making policy recommendations, as well as hearing experiences of communities who suffered injustices.

“We know this is not about what has just happened in the past,” Schultz said. “This is about how that past continues and is perpetuated in our present, and how we’ll learn from it, and eradicate it in our future.”

They’ll have an annual budget of almost $750,000, and will hire an executive director and other researchers.

“First, we're tasked with starting an office — there’s nothing like this that’s been done before,” Schultz said. “We are starting from scratch.”

"It's a huge task," Melody Walker Mackin said.

A commission with more limited scope was created in Maine to document the state's child welfare practice with Wabanaki people, and Burlington City Council created a Reparations Task Force in 2020, but the new commissioners said they're not familiar with any mandate that's so broad in scope.

"While it may look overwhelming, it's essential that all voices by heard," Standen said. "The resources that are provided by the state at this point seem to be ample and welcomed."

Lexi Krupp is a corps member for Report for America, a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and regions.

Tags
Local News Local NewsRace & IdentityGovernment & Politics
Lexi Krupp
Vermont is known for strong local communities, but it’s not cheap to live here. More and more, Vermonters are struggling to find affordable housing and child care — longstanding problems that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. I help you understand these issues and find people working towards solutions, especially in the Upper Valley and the Northeast Kingdom.
See stories by Lexi Krupp
Related Content
Load More