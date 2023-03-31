$850M transportation spending bill passes Vt. House, but governor says it'll cost residents too much

The Vermont House has given its approval to the largest transportation spending bill in state history.

Guilford Rep. Sara Coffey says the bill allocates $850 million in both state and federal money for dozens of major paving and town highway projects.

Coffey says the bill also includes new money to encourage the use of electric vehicles.

"Over 40% of Vermont's carbon emissions come from our transportation sector,” Coffey said. “Your House transportation committee has been working proactively to develop a 21st-century transportation system that is clean, accessible and affordable."

The plan faces an uncertain future, because it also increases many motor vehicle fees by roughly 20%.

That includes fees for drivers' licenses, car registration, special license plates, and a variety of truck permits.

Backers of the bill say the higher registration fees are needed to help match federal funds.

But Gov. Phil Scott says he can't support this part of the bill, because he says it will hurt low- and middle-income Vermonters.

"These are regressive taxes and fees,” he said. “Everyone has to get a license, or register their vehicle or do whatever – they want to increase by a lot. $22 million.”

Scott says that’s unfair and unneeded.

