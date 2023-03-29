Vt. Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale admitted to hospital, will work remotely

Vermont’s first pregnant legislator in 20 years has been admitted to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

But Chittenden County Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale says both she and her baby-girl-to-be are healthy and doing well.

Ram Hinsdale says her baby decided it wanted to enter the world a little too soon before its May 10 due date, and doctors are keeping her at UVM Medical Center to prolong the gestation.

Ram Hinsdale says she’ll perform her legislative work remotely for the foreseeable future.

And she says her situation highlights the need to make sure workplaces — including the Legislature — accommodate the realities of young families.

“And make sure we have humanity in our leave process and how we can participate remotely, just like a lot of workplaces are looking at that," Ram Hinsdale said.

Ram Hinsdale has played a leading role in drafting significant legislation this year, including the Senate’s housing bill. She is also a co-sponsor of the She says she’ll continue to participate in the legislative process as circumstances allow.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Peter Hirschfeld: