Vermont House approves controversial bill restricting gun access in certain cases

After several hours of debate this week, the Vermont House gave its approval to a controversial bill that restricts access to guns in certain cases.

The bill includes a 72-hour waiting period to purchase a gun. It also calls for the safe storage of firearms in homes with children.

Cambridge Rep. Alyssa Black, a Democrat, said the bill is needed because Vermont's suicide rate is well above the national average, and that firearms were used in roughly 60% of all suicides.

"We have a gun problem in Vermont, and it's suicide — firearms are the most common method used in suicides in Vermont, and that is true across every age bracket," Black said.

Opponents argued that the bill is unconstitutional and will not have the preventative effect that backers claim it will.

House lawmakers considered the third reading of the bill Thursday, and after several proposed amendments failed — including one from Northfield Republican Rep. Anne Donahue to require a report on suicide deaths by firearm — the legislation passed.

It now moves on to the Vermont Senate.

