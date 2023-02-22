© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Finally, a normal Vermont snowstorm expected after a weird, warm winter

Vermont Public
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST
icicles-snowstorm-istock-aetb-20181211.jpg

A winter storm is expected to reach Vermont this evening that could bring 7 to 11 inches of snow in the north, and 3 to 6 inches in southern Vermont.

It comes after the warmest January in Vermont on record, according to NOAA, with exceptionally little snowpack, and two notably destructive storms that hit the state in December.

This storm should be more typical.

We are looking at a pretty solid, Vermont-style storm,” said Jessica Storm, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

That means light and fluffy snow with isolated power outages.

“Our main concern is more about travel — especially the morning commute tomorrow because that will coincide with the heaviest snow occurring tonight into tomorrow,” Storm said.

More snowfall is expected Thursday night.

Then, potent cold air will likely move into the area Friday night, with temperatures dipping below zero.

