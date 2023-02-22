Finally, a normal Vermont snowstorm expected after a weird, warm winter

A winter storm is expected to reach Vermont this evening that could bring 7 to 11 inches of snow in the north, and 3 to 6 inches in southern Vermont.

It comes after the warmest January in Vermont on record, according to NOAA, with exceptionally little snowpack , and two notably destructive storms that hit the state in December.

This storm should be more typical.

“We are looking at a pretty solid, Vermont-style storm,” said Jessica Storm, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

That means light and fluffy snow with isolated power outages.

“Our main concern is more about travel — especially the morning commute tomorrow because that will coincide with the heaviest snow occurring tonight into tomorrow,” Storm said.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for snowfall of 3 and 12 inches by Thurs. Snow is expected tonight into Thurs, with a transition to a wintry mix across south-central VT, which could expand north toward the International Border as precip tapers off. Attached is onset timing. pic.twitter.com/l3zNwOaGMK — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) February 22, 2023

More snowfall is expected Thursday night.

Then, potent cold air will likely move into the area Friday night, with temperatures dipping below zero.

