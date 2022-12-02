© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News
Announcements

How is inflation impacting your most cherished holiday traditions this year?

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published December 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST
Christmas gift on top of a pile of dollar bills
malerapaso
/
iStockphoto
Vermont Public would like to know how inflation is impacting your holiday traditions.

This year, inflation hit record-highs. From eggs and beef, to gas and heating oil — many people are feeling the pinch of high prices this holiday season.

As you prepare for the holidays, we want to hear how inflation has impacted your most cherished traditions.

Send a voice memo to inflation@vermontpublic.org, or call 802-552-8899 and include:

-Your name and contact information
-Where you live
-And how inflation has impacted your holiday traditions this year

We hope to hear from you before Dec. 14, 2022.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Use the voice memo function on your smartphone to record a short message, try to keep it to just a minute or two.
  2. Start the recording with your name and what town you live in.
  3. Tell us how to get in touch with you, in case we have questions.
  4. Share your smartphone recordings with us at community@vermontpublic.org.
  5. Having trouble? Click here for a detailed walk-through.
