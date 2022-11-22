© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Burlington thoroughfare is redesigned as one-way street with bike lanes

Vermont Public | By Marlon Hyde
Published November 22, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST
A street in between college buildings and a small green space with neon pedestrian crossing signs lined on either side.
Marlon Hyde
/
Vermont Public
University Place Street has been redesigned to a one-way with bike lanes. Officials say the renovations made will improve pedestrian safety.

A University of Vermont thoroughfare has been redesigned with safety in mind. The 6-month-long project reconstructed and built about 1,500 feet of sidewalk on either side, added over a mile of bikeways, and relined water and sewer infrastructure across the area.

University Place Street separates the University Green and Billings Library. UVM and the city of Burlington invested $3.2 million into the project, including some additional federal COVID relief funds.

At a press conference yesterday, Mayor Weinberger said these improvements will increase access to the campus.

“The project ensures that students, faculty and visitors can safely travel whether they walk, bike drive or bus to work in school,” Weinberger said.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger

Drivers turning onto the renovated one-way from Main Street will notice a tightened turn radius and the removal of islands to slow down turning vehicles.

“I'm especially pleased with this new elevated crossing plaza, the widened sidewalks you can see, and the reduction in parking and traffic that will vastly improve pedestrian safety," said UVM President Suresh Garimella.

He added that it took a collaborative effort to complete the project.

“Thanks also to all of the people who participated in the public design sessions,” Garimella said. "Ensuring that the people who are out here using University Place every day are able to offer their input and ideas to make this vision a reality."

The thoroughfare now sports improved crossings for pedestrians, loading zones for trucks, and designated parking for food truck vendors outside of Ira Allen Chapel.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

