Local News

Sianay Chase Clifford drops out of the race for Congress

Vermont Public Radio | By Elodie Reed
Published July 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
A woman wears a black vest and white scarf while standing and smiling into the camera with a winter treescape and lakeshore behind her.
Sianay for Congress campaign, Courtesy
/
Democratic candidate Sianay Chase Clifford announced Tuesday she would no longer seek Vermont's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sianay Chase Clifford, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House, announced she was dropping out of the race on Tuesday.

"This hurts and I'm disappointed. However, given my current capacity and financial resources, I can no longer sustain this campaign," she wrote in a statement. "I'm aware that my name will remain on the ballot and that folks have already voted for me. I did not make this decision lightly, and wanted to stay in as long as possible. Unfortunately it just is no longer possible."

Clifford said she was grateful for the support she received, and that she looked "forward to building love in the long term across our beautiful state."

Vermont has never sent a woman or a person of color to Congress. Clifford was one of two women of color to run in — but eventually drop out of — the Democratic primary for Vermont's seat in the U.S. House. Her announcement comes nearly two months after that of Chittenden County Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, who endorsed opponent and Vermont Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint.

In addition to Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and physician Dr. Louis Meyers remain in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Three Republican candidates are also running for the office.

Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet digital producer Elodie Reed @elodie_reed.

Elodie Reed
Elodie is a digital producer and covers dairy and agriculture for VPR. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed
