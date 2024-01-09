LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES: Vermont prepares for winter storm bringing heavy wind, snow and rain
A multi-faceted storm will barrel its way through Vermont Tuesday evening.
Snowfall will begin this afternoon, with most of the state expecting to receive 1 to 5 inches of wet, heavy snow.
Pete Banacos with the National Weather Service in Burlington says snow might impact driving conditions.
“So we are worried about the evening commute and some very slow travel due to snow covered roads and low visibility, that sort of thing," Banacos said. "So some transportation impacts there.”
Overnight, snowfall will turn into rain, where total liquid precipitation will vary from 0.5- to 2 inches across the state. Southern Vermont may receive minor flooding.
Winds are predicted to range from 50 to just over 65 miles per hour overnight.
"The winds do look significant, especially along the western slopes of the Green Mountains. So anywhere from Rutland, up to Ripton, up towards Underhill, those communities would probably be the most impacted," Banacos said. "But in general, across the whole area we're gonna see some pretty, pretty strong winds it looks like."
[Tue 12 PM] We are increasingly concerned about a period of 1-2 inches per hour of heavy, wet snowfall late this afternoon into the early overnight hours. The evening commute will be impacted for many. Here's an animation showing the timing of hourly snowfall rates #VTwx #NYwx pic.twitter.com/PxbGyuXglR— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) January 9, 2024
Resources
- Keep up-to-date on weather forecasts with the Eye on the Sky from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium.
- Here's a list of warming shelters from Vermont 211.
- You can find a statewide power outage map here.
- Traffic and road conditions are listed on New England 511.
- The Department of Public Safety's Vermont Emergency management has tips for power outages, such as checking on older neighbors, never touching downed or damaged powerlines, having flashlights, a crank radio and extra batteries on hand, making sure your carbon monoxide detectors work and filling your bathtub with water to have as spare for flushing toilets and washing (though not for drinking!).
- School closings will be updated here.
Meals on Wheels watching weather for food delivery
Utility companies are not the only ones keeping a close eye on the snow and high winds expected in Vermont tonight.
Douglas Jones manages Meals on Wheels in Rutland. He says their drivers deliver an average of 1,400 meals a day across the state, and he’s always checking snow forecasts.
“I look at it constantly," Jones says. "Rutland is one thing. We go south, we go north… Right now we’re OK. But you never know. It all depends."
He says if the storm prevents drivers from delivering tomorrow, their clients should all have an emergency meal stored in their freezer as a back up.
Washington Electric Cooperative expecting widespread power outages
A major storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow and high winds to the state tonight, and utilities are bracing for widespread power outages.
That includes Washington Electric Cooperative, which services largely rural communities around the Montpelier area.
Winds are projected to range from 50 to over 70 miles per hour there overnight into Wednesday morning — that's according to Louis Porter, the general manager.
"I can say with quite a bit of confidence, we’ll have a significant number of outages," Porter said. "Whether that’s 20% of our membership, or 50% of our membership, we won’t know until the storm hits."
The highest winds are predicted for the western side of the Green Mountains. A second storm is predicted to bring heavy winds to Vermont Friday night into Saturday.