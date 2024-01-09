LIVE UPDATES: Vermont prepares for winter storm bringing heavy wind, snow and rain

A multi-faceted storm will barrel its way through Vermont Tuesday evening.

Snowfall will begin this afternoon, with most of the state expecting to receive 1 to 5 inches of wet, heavy snow.

Pete Banacos with the National Weather Service in Burlington says snow might impact driving conditions.

“So we are worried about the evening commute and some very slow travel due to snow covered roads and low visibility, that sort of thing," Banacos said. "So some transportation impacts there.”

Overnight, snowfall will turn into rain, where total liquid precipitation will vary from 0.5- to 2 inches across the state. Southern Vermont may receive minor flooding.

Winds are predicted to range from 50 to just over 65 miles per hour overnight.

"The winds do look significant, especially along the western slopes of the Green Mountains. So anywhere from Rutland, up to Ripton, up towards Underhill, those communities would probably be the most impacted," Banacos said. "But in general, across the whole area we're gonna see some pretty, pretty strong winds it looks like."

