LIVE UPDATES
Vermont Town Meeting Day liveblog 2024: Get all the latest updates here
Here's what you need to know:
- Vermonters vote Tuesday in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries. Polls are open until 7 p.m.
- Local issues are also up for votes. School budgets — and property tax hikes — are dominating conversations in many towns, even though school boards statewide recently got legal permission to delay voting.
- Voters are also considering town budgets and infrastructure bonds, electing mayors and select board members, and in some places dealing with the aftermath of the summer 2023 floods.
- Cannabis retail sales and declarations of inclusion are on the ballot in some towns.
- If you're not registered to vote, you can register today — or at your polling place tomorrow.
Prep for Town Meeting Day with Vermont Public's guide
It’s almost time for Vermont’s Town Meeting Day, and Vermont Public wants to help you feel prepared and confident.
Whether you’re a new Vermonter or a seasoned local voter, town meeting can feel overwhelming — school and town reports are thick, and there are endless variations on how things are done from town to town. Take it from us: Even journalists sometimes feel our eyes start to glaze over when we’re sorting through tax rates.
We’ve put together a guide to help! Here’s everything you always wanted to know about Town Meeting Day but were too afraid to ask.
- The basics: When and how to vote
- What's a lister? A constable? Definitions of words you might encounter
- How to read a town budget
- How to read a school budget
- Questions you might want to ask at your meeting
One final thing: Town Meeting Day is serious business, but also, it's fun. You can print out and take this card with you, or save it on your phone, and share your results on social media (tag Vermont Public!).