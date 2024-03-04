Vermont Town Meeting Day liveblog 2024: Get all the latest updates here

It’s almost time for Vermont’s Town Meeting Day, and Vermont Public wants to help you feel prepared and confident.

Whether you’re a new Vermonter or a seasoned local voter, town meeting can feel overwhelming — school and town reports are thick, and there are endless variations on how things are done from town to town. Take it from us: Even journalists sometimes feel our eyes start to glaze over when we’re sorting through tax rates.

We’ve put together a guide to help! Here’s everything you always wanted to know about Town Meeting Day but were too afraid to ask.



One final thing: Town Meeting Day is serious business, but also, it's fun. You can print out and take this card with you, or save it on your phone, and share your results on social media (tag Vermont Public!).