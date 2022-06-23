Welcome to Vermont Public

What's in a name? All of you!

Last summer, VPR and Vermont PBS joined together to serve you better. And now, we're excited to share that we've joined together under a new name: Vermont Public.

Our name has evolved to reflect who we are, and where we’re going. As technology changes our lives and algorithms push us further apart, Vermont Public is committed to bridging divides. We’re on a journey to create an expanding, open community for all Vermonters, broadening access and opportunity for all voices to participate from every corner of our unique state.

We are Vermont’s unified source for NPR and PBS programming and local, award-winning news, education, events, music, arts, and entertainment, here to foster dialogue and connection between people.

Welcome to the new Vermont Public! Your journey starts here:

