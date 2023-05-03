Homegoings is a show that invites listeners to be a fly on the wall, privy to candid and genuine conversations about race.
Host and musician Myra Flynn explores themes that fearlessly straddle that line between necessary and uncomfortable, as she speaks with artists, experts and regular folks all over the country about their literal skin in the game — of everyday life. No topic is off the table, and there’s no such thing as going “too deep.” These are the conversations that are our birthright to have, and the stories we are lucky to hear.
Video
Five video specials, recorded live at Spruce Peak Arts in February, premiere on Vermont Public's main TV channel and streaming online this spring. Tune in weekly starting June 15.
Podcast
A new Homegoings podcast launches July 20, with new episodes every other week. Subscribe now wherever you listen to podcasts.
Newsletter
Origins: Homegoings archive
Homegoings started in 2021 as a special series from Brave Little State, Vermont Public’s people-powered journalism podcast. The episodes below were produced from 2021-2023.
Brave Little StatePaintbrushes and blank canvases helped artist Liza Phillip love their biracial identity. Now, they paint colorful genderless monsters and sing songs on the ukulele to celebrate life beyond traditional binaries.
Brave Little StateBrave Little State speaks to Odanak First Nation's Mali Obomsawin about her new album, Sweet Tooth. Across three movements, she blends Wabanaki music with free jazz, and ancient stories with new ones, all of which offers a unique look at the land called Vermont.
This is the latest installment of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with artists of color who live in Vermont. Follow the series here.
Naomi Fitzpatrick, Faith Awotho and Don Kiputa speak to Brave Little State about being young and Black in Vermont in 2022, and answer listener questions.
Brave Little State speaks to Burlington-based poet Rajnii Eddins about life, art and “courageous vulnerability,” and Eddins performs some of his favorite poems, old and new.
Brave Little StateA conversation with DonnCherie about compassion, artistic authenticity and taking Blackness back.Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend…
Brave Little StateA conversation with Rivan Calderin about BIPOC exhaustion, safety and music as a platform for consciousness.Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We…
Brave Little StateA conversation with Senayit Tomlinson about Black trauma, music and getting through. Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening if you…
Brave Little StateA conversation with Bobby Hackney Jr. about Black grief, resilience and music. Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening if you can!…
Meet Myra
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public as an engagement producer in March 2021. Raised in Vermont, Myra is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry. Check out more stories from Myra.
Homegoings is a project of Vermont Public.