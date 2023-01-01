Welcome to But Why: Adventures!

An educational video series from Vermont Public, But Why, Adventures brings the empowering and fun approach of our award-winning podcast into the classroom.

To access this content, you will need to sign up to be provided a password to view the content. If you would like to sign-up, or tried to login and were redirected to this page, please email questions@butwhykids.org for assistance.

Our first season, Northeast Nature, explores the science behind what’s happening in the northeastern US landscape each month and offers educators and students an opportunity to find science in their own backyards. In short, dynamic videos, host Jane Lindholm helps kids explore the physics of thermodynamics and wing structure in soaring raptors, the amazing biological changes bats experience during hibernation, how amanita mushrooms barter resources with pine trees, and more. To supplement the videos, we provide teacher resources, project suggestions, and fun activity guides to take learning off the screen and into the classroom (while giving teachers all the assets they need to incorporate these units as stand-alone learning or part of a broader earth science curriculum). Join But Why for 10 episodes of fun, learning, and exploration.