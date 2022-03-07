All News
The home for all of Vermont Public's news coverage. Find national and world news from NPR, plus local and regional news from Vermont Public.
-
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with attorney David Sleigh and Leslie Gensberg, widow of attorney Bob Gensberg, about their yearslong efforts to free one "Gitmo" detainee, Abdul Zahir.
-
The bill would incentivize states to pass red flag laws and expand background checks for 18- to 21-year-olds, among other measures. It's expected to have enough support to pass the Senate.
-
'Seeing' series: Hinesburg multimedia maker Kaylynn Sullivan TwoTrees on histories, language and dreamsKaylynn Sullivan TwoTrees lives in Hinesburg. She’s 77, and has lived a life at the crossroads of the identities, cultures and worldviews — she has Native, African and European ancestors.TwoTrees works across mediums, including multi-sensory installations with sound, smell and visuals.
-
Vermont’s housing market is tight, and the pandemic made it worse. According to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, the average sale price for a single family home went up nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021. Many point to years of under-building as a culprit. But the community of Morristown is bucking that trend.
-
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak moderates a debate with the four Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor.
-
Disease, Argentina's 'dirty war' forge unlikely friendship in 'What Ben Franklin Would Have Told Me'Host Connor Cyrus chats with the author Donna Gordon and her debut novel What Ben Franklin Would Have Told Me.
-
COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available to younger children in Vermont for the first time. On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.
-
The FDA has now authorized the COVID vaccine for kids 6 months through 4 years of age. And while infants are probably not asking their parents a lot of questions about the news, older kids in that age group may have questions, including why they have to get yet more shots.
-
Most Americans have recently been affected by extreme weather and support efforts to protect against future disasters, a new survey finds. And many people suffer long-term financial problems.
-
Vermont’s population is 94.2% white, according to the latest census data. For the BIPOC community here, many change the way they sound to socially adapt to the overwhelmingly white population. But some are saying they’re done with it.