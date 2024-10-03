Vermont Public releases ‘Seven Years in Vermont,’ an original film by Onel Salazar, as part of Made Here Fund

Vermont Public has released “7 Years in Vermont,” an original film by Onel Salazar, as part of its Made Here Fund .

Onel Salazar is a filmmaker and outdoor sports enthusiast originally from Nicaragua who settled in Cabot, Vt. seven years ago. In “7 Years in Vermont,” Onel observes the beauty in the changing Vermont seasons from his perspective, and features other Vermont voices as well. Onel’s film is a love letter to Vermont and its natural setting.

I thought that it would be fun to share my experience with the seasons as a Latino in Vermont,” Salazar said. “I also enjoy sharing the beauty of nature changing in our surroundings. For me, being able to grab a camera and getting outside to take some pictures and videos is a joy.”

‘7 Years in Vermont’ is available now at vermontpublic.org and on YouTube . It will premiere on Vermont Public’s main television channel on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

Vermont Public launched the Made Here Fund in 2022 to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling. Makers from across the state were invited to apply for special funding to produce pieces such as short documentary and animated films, digital shorts and audio series.

Ten projects by content creators representing six Vermont counties were awarded a total of $100,000 to produce projects including short documentary and animated films, digital shorts and audio series.

“It means a lot to have been given the opportunity to share my video with a new audience and to have received some money to help me buy better equipment, bringing my video to the next level,” Salazar said. “I'm so grateful because without Vermont Public this couldn't be possible.”Previously released projects include a series of short films about Vermont businesses , ‘ Love of the Land,’ a short animated documentary about Vermont farmer Romaine Tenney and ‘I Have Something To Get Off My Chest,’ which centers on a trans man recovering from gender affirming surgery, and The Balloonist , a documentary film about the life and legacy of Brian Boland, folk artist and hot air balloonist from Thetford, Vermont.

The remaining projects will be released over the next year.